There's No Escaping It, 'Baby Shark' is Swimming Into Netflix

The cultural phenomenon that is "Baby Shark" is showing no sign of drowning in a sea of parents' tears.

The South Korean viral video with over 2 billion views on YouTube is heading to Netflix later this year. Pinkfong, who owns the video, plans to soon begin releasing short videos to the streaming giant. A cartoon series and musical could follow as well.

The song itself has already broke into the Billboard Hot 100, inspired a dance challenge, and an Ellen tribute.

"Baby Shark" actually began in Germany around 2007.