Travis Scott and Big Boi to Join Maroon 5 During Super Bowl Halftime Show

The teams may not be set just yet for the big game, but the halftime show finally has its lineup.

Announced earlier today during the Los Angeles Chargers / New England Patriots game, the Super Bowl LIII halftime show will officially feature GRAMMY-winning pop rockers Maroon 5, who will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Atlanta-native Big Boi.

Maroon 5 always shared the news via Twitter earlier today.

The halftime show has been a highly debated topic this year. The biggest reason, of course, is that while the NFL continues to face an ongoing Colin Kaepernick PR situation, the Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta, arguably the center of the hip-hop universe. Initially, the league did not appear as if it would properly represent ATL by pursuing a halftime performer from the hop-hop community. And, many within the hip-hop community had openly expressed their support for Kaepernick, making finding someone to perform even more difficult.

Meanwhile, Atlanta will host an innaugural music fest prior to the Super Bowl with stars like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos, Ludacris, and others. Speaking of Luda, we had a chance to catch up with him recently to find out what visitors can expect if they're heading to Atlanta for the game.