Anne-Marie Shares "2nd" & "3rd" Album Track List + Adorable Video With Ed Sheeran
They're watching 'Love Island' and these "track lists" are just slightly hilarious
Anne-Marie is notoriously amazing and full of fun, as is her best friend Ed Sheeran, and when the pair gets together... OH boy.
The "F-R-I-E-N-D-S" singer just tweeted out some "breaking" information, including her "upcoming" album, and a new video of her kicking back loungin' with the "Perfect" singer and songwriter.
Check out her track lists for her "2nd" and "3rd" album (and try not to cry):
2nd album tracklist :— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018
1. Let me Live!!
2. Don’t leave me alone
3. Ok I changed my mind go away
4. Where do u think you’re going?
5. Jokes get away from me
6. I’m lonely
7. “Do u want pizza?’
8. No you can’t have a bit of mine. GET OUT
9. I miss u
10. You’re disgusting.
3rd album tracklisting :— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018
1. Mug
2. You mug!
3. Absolute mug.
4. What a mug!!!
5. Are u mugging me off?
6. Don’t be a mug
7. MASSIVE MUG
8. He’s a mug
9. She’s a mug.
10. Make me a cuppa tea...
11....mug.
Clearly, these tracks are not real, but would it not be great to get an album like this? (LOL)
Okay, now, you have got to check out Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran being absolutely adorable together while watching Love Island:
July 24, 2018