Anne-Marie Shares "2nd" & "3rd" Album Track List + Adorable Video With Ed Sheeran

Anne-Marie is notoriously amazing and full of fun, as is her best friend Ed Sheeran, and when the pair gets together... OH boy.

The "F-R-I-E-N-D-S" singer just tweeted out some "breaking" information, including her "upcoming" album, and a new video of her kicking back loungin' with the "Perfect" singer and songwriter.

Check out her track lists for her "2nd" and "3rd" album (and try not to cry):

2nd album tracklist :



1. Let me Live!!

2. Don’t leave me alone

3. Ok I changed my mind go away

4. Where do u think you’re going?

5. Jokes get away from me

6. I’m lonely

7. “Do u want pizza?’

8. No you can’t have a bit of mine. GET OUT

9. I miss u

10. You’re disgusting. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018

3rd album tracklisting :

1. Mug

2. You mug!

3. Absolute mug.

4. What a mug!!!

5. Are u mugging me off?

6. Don’t be a mug

7. MASSIVE MUG

8. He’s a mug

9. She’s a mug.

10. Make me a cuppa tea...

11....mug. — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018

Clearly, these tracks are not real, but would it not be great to get an album like this? (LOL)

Okay, now, you have got to check out Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran being absolutely adorable together while watching Love Island: