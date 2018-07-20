Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Bono, & Family Sing "Brown Eyed Girl"
Watch The Carters and U2 singer jam out to Van Morrison in France
This could be the only time in your life where you see Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Bono all sitting at one table, eating dinner, and singing Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl."
After wrapping up their France OTR II tour stops, Bey-Z took a break while in town to dine with their family and, with the addition of a new, extended family member, Bono.
Bey's mom, Tina, who rarely shares posts of her daughter or son in law, posted a clip of the fam during the very nice dinner in Nice, France.
During which, they had a band play Van Morrison's 1967 hit, "Brown Eyed Girl" that was able to get everyone singing and dancing along... even the Queen B herself.
Watch the lovely video from Tina, the "mamarazzi:"
Out in Nice great food , great music, great people. ❤️@bono i am being the Mamarazzi and she is not co- operating❤️with my love Julez