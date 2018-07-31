Say Goodbye To These Netflix Shows In August

You better start binging!

July 31, 2018
Not Finding Dory!

Time is quickly running out to stream that, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Transformers, Sausage Party, and more.

Here's the full list of shows and movies that are leaving Netflix in August.

Leaving 8/1/18

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
  • Finding Dory
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Leaving 8/2/18

  • 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Leaving 8/5/18

  • 13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18

  • Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18

  • St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18

  • For a Good Time, Call…

Leaving 8/13/18

  • Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Leaving 8/16/18

  • Being Flynn
  • Enter the Battlefield
  • Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
  • Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
  • Pariah
  • Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
  • Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)

Leaving 8/23/18

  • Sausage Party

Leaving 8/25/18

  • The Road
