Shawn Mendes Sings "Treat You Better" on 'Fallon' While Playing The Spoon-Clapper
October 9, 2018
Shawn Mendes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Oct. 8 and sung his hit, "Treat You Better."
Mendes, who is apparently pretty stoked for spooky szn, gathered with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a one-of-a-kind performance.
I am READY for Halloween— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 7, 2018
They all had tiny, or classroom instruments, and as you can see there's nothing holding this spoon-clapper playing heartthrob back.
Check it out.