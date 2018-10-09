Shawn Mendes Sings "Treat You Better" on 'Fallon' While Playing The Spoon-Clapper

Shawn Mendes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Oct. 8 and sung his hit, "Treat You Better."

Mendes, who is apparently pretty stoked for spooky szn, gathered with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a one-of-a-kind performance.

I am READY for Halloween — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 7, 2018

They all had tiny, or classroom instruments, and as you can see there's nothing holding this spoon-clapper playing heartthrob back.

Check it out.