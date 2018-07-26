Watch New Train Track "Call Me Sir" Video Featuring Cam & Travie McCoy

They're set to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' later this month

July 26, 2018
LA
June 24, 2018; Sunrise, FL, USA; Patrick Monahan of Train performs at BB&T Center.

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Train is back with their latest track, "Call Me Sir," featuring country singer Cam and Travie McCoy, the former Gym Class Heroes rapper.

The "Hey Soul Sister" band released the lyric video for their new hit. They'll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live coming up on the 30th of this month:

Watch Train, Cam, and Travie McCoy's latest lyric video for "Call Me Sir" here:

