Watch New Train Track "Call Me Sir" Video Featuring Cam & Travie McCoy

Train is back with their latest track, "Call Me Sir," featuring country singer Cam and Travie McCoy, the former Gym Class Heroes rapper.

Our new song, Call Me Sir features @camcountry and @traviemccoy. It’s a true story and I love what these 2 bring to the song. Hope everyone will like this one as much as we love performing it. Love, Pat https://t.co/5Sf4ux1M0V pic.twitter.com/USkZPXEUdM — train (@train) May 24, 2018

The "Hey Soul Sister" band released the lyric video for their new hit. They'll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live coming up on the 30th of this month:

Watch Train, Cam, and Travie McCoy's latest lyric video for "Call Me Sir" here: