You Can Now Listen to "Despacito" in Chinese

Daddy Yankee says it's "harder to sing than winning the lotto"

September 19, 2018
LA
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee appear on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Fellow "Despacito" singer, Daddy Yankee just posted a video showing him singing his chart-topping hit featuring Justin Bieber and Luis Fonzi... in Chinese.​

While in Asia on his world tour, the San Juan native was put on-the-spot by a reporter while in China to sing the No. 1 track.

On this video he posted on IG, his caption translates to, "they got me to sing #Despacito in #Chinese! This is more difficult than winning the lotto."

Take a listen to the full and studio-recorded "Despacito" in Chinese (Mandarin).

