'Big Brother' Season 20 Cast Revealed

The cast of Big Brother season 20 has officially been announced. The two-night premiere will kick off on June 27 and is set to bring fans of the hit television show 16 new houseguests.

Hosted by Julie Chen, the contestants will once again compete for the top prize of $500,000. The cast includes a former undercover cop, lifeguard, flight attendant, professional dancer, and even a stay-at-home mom.

It was also revealed that last season's champ Marissa Jaret Winokur will return alongside Ross Mathews for a new project. According to Entertainment Weekly, the pair will co-host a new after show called Off the Block which "will serve as a weekly recap" and air on Facebook every Friday.

Fore more information on the Big Brother houseguests, click here.

Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 at 8/7c on CBS.