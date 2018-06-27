Chrissy Teigen Announces Second Cookbook, ‘Cravings: Hungry For More’

Chrissy Teigen announced that her second cookbook is on the way. The model revealed Cravings: Hungry For More will be released September 18.

The new edition will follow Teigen's first-ever cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, which was released in 2016.

Tiegen first shared the news via Instagram earlier this week and it immediately became a top selling book on Amazon. It will include recipes for Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bake, French Onion Soup with Croissant Croutons, and much more.

The 32-year-old then shared a follow up post with the caption, "Number 1 in all of books! Thank thank you." Of course her husband, John Legend, chimed in with the comment, "Does this mean I can retire now?"

Well, it looks like we will have to fight those daily cravings with Chrissy Teigen for now on. Cravings: Hungry For More is now available for pre-order.