Dan + Shay Are "Keeping Score" With New Duet Feat. Kelly Clarkson

Dan + Shay have released a new powerful duet and it features global superstar Kelly Clarkson. The country duo's "Keeping Score" will be featured on their upcoming self-titled album due out June 22.

"Keeping Score" follows Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's previously released tracks including "Tequila," "Speechless," and "All To Myself." While Dan + Shay showcase their powerhouse vocals, Clarkson adds a flair of pop magic to the song.

Smyers co-wrote "Keeping Score" alongside Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. Dan + Shay won Duo Video of the Year earlier this month at the 2018 CMT Awards in Nashville.

"I just want to love you / like it's all I'm living for / hold you close / enjoy you more / and spend a little less time keeping score"

Dan + Shay are currently out on the road as a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back To Us Tour.