EXCLUSIVE: David Archuleta's 'Winter In The Air' Album Brings a Universal Feeling

David Archuleta is fresh off the release of his new holiday album titled Winter In The Air. The singer-songwriter’s twelve track collection has brought fans a solid balance of both sacred and classic Christmas tunes.

Winter In The Air marks Archuleta’s second Christmas album to date. It follows Christmas from the Heart which was released just a year after the 27-year-old competed for the hearts and ears of the country on American Idol in 2008.

“With Christmas you’re trying to capture something that everyone experiences. It’s like this universal feeling that everyone shares together,” Archuleta told RADIO.COM.

Archuleta revealed that he wanted to write "one of each kind of Christmas song" meaning they had to either be fun, spiritual, or wintry. This led to the creation of "Christmas Every Day," "He Is Born," and the title track, "Winter In The Air."

He explained that when starting to work on a Christmas album, it can be both intimidating at first and a good challenge for any artist. While listening to his new album, Archuleta hopes his fans interpret the magic that comes during the winter months.

"You feel a different presence around this time of year and it makes you reflect,” Archuleta said.

When it came time to film the music video for "Christmas Every Day," Archuleta took his crew home to Utah where he was able to remember his fondest memories. The visual also features appearances by World of Dance stars Ezra Sosa and Cassidy Forsyth.

Archuleta truly believes that Christmas is "something bigger than you." This is why he turned to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Kelly Clarkson's "Under The Tree," and Pentanox's Pentatonix Christmas Is Here album for inspiration.

David Archuleta is currently out on the road for his month long Winter In The Air Tour with remaining dates in Tennessee, Georgia, and New York City. Click here to purchase the Winter In The Air album.