Keith Urban Shares Advice for Demi Lovato After Hospitalization

Keith Urban is sharing some advice for Demi Lovato after her apparent heroin overdose on July 24. The country superstar was recently interviewed by a morning show in Australia while being asked about the 25-year-old.

Urban doesn't know Lovato personally, however, he's been in her shoes once before. The 50-year-old opened up all about his battle with addiction in recent years and his fight to stay sober.

"Just to have good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that's what she wants to do. It's all up to her," Urban revealed to Today Extra.

After celebrating six years of sobriety back in March, Lovato revealed her truth and sadly announced she had relapsed in June with the release of her latest track, "Sober."

Lovato's rep released a statement shortly after she was hospitalized saying the pop star was awake and recovering. No official updates from her team have since been revealed.

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.