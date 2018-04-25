LISTEN: LeAnn Rimes Unveils Heartbreaking Rendition Of "One Way Ticket"
LeAnn Rimes is taking us back twenty-two years with a “One Way Ticket.” The country singer has released a new rendition of her classic hit which originally made its debut in 1996.
The new take on the track by Rimes showcases a heartbreaking turn unlike the original upbeat version. According to Rolling Stone, “the song’s hold-nothing back theme would serve as a fitting metaphor” for Rimes’ career.
Rimes revealed to the magazine that she “didn’t fully grasp the deeper meaning behind the lyric” when performing the song at just 13-years-old. “One Way Ticket” was co-written by Keith Hinton and Judy Rodman.
Listen to LeAnn Rimes' re-imagined "One Way Ticket" below.