Mattress Firm to Launch New Fall Internship at BEDQuarters

Mattress Firm may just have created your dream job. Starting this Fall, the company is giving students the opportunity to become their first-ever Snoozetern.

If you're qualified for the position, you could spend your semester at the BEDQuarters in Houston while also traveling to other Mattress Firm locations. In order to be considered for the Snoozetern internship, you must be 18 years of age or older, proficient in napping (regardless of time of day), passionate about sleep, and of course eager to meet new people.

"We are searching for someone who can put their rest to the test. If you think you're a slumber star, apply to sleep on the job as our in-house bed tester, testing the best of the best mattresses," Mattress Firm shared to their website.

It's not all about the ZzZzz's, it's a paid internship which requires a 20 hour per week commitment. You will also be required to host Facebook Live events while giving sleep tips, interview Mattress Firm employees, capture photos for social media, and create blog content.

The deadline for "Snoozetern" applications is July 23.

Visit www.mattressfirm.com/snoozetern for more information.