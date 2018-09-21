Pentatonix to Release New Holiday Album, 'Christmas Is Here!'

Pentatonix will release their fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, on October 26. The a cappella group also announced today (September 21) that they will hit the road this winter for a holiday tour in support.

The group consisting of Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee will introduce the project next week. Pentatonix's new single, "Making Christmas," is featured in the classic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Pentatonix formed in 2011 after winning season 3 of NBC's The Sing-Off. The Grammy-award winning group has since achieved great success around the world while delivering six studio albums to date.

"New Album aaaaand a tour?!?! Oooooops Christmas has come in PENTATONIXLAND EVERYBODY," Olusola shared to Twitter.

Click here for a full list of Pentatonix tour dates.