Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Helps Break Personal Touring Record

As if we needed another reason to love Taylor Swift. The global superstar has broken her own personal record for the highest-grossing tour led by a woman in the United States.

Swift is currently out on the road for her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour with special guests Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. The 28-year-old's current tour has surpassed her 1989 World Tour back in 2015 while garnering $191.1 million.

According to Billboard, Swift earned an additional $11.1 million in Canada. She will continue the tour while traveling to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan this fall.

Billboard reported that the "total paid attendance to date is 1,489,904 and all 27 shows so far have sold out." Taylor Swift's Reputation album featuring her latest single, "Delicate," was released in August of 2017.

