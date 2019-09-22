23 Awesome Kitchen Pallet Ideas

There are a ton of things you can do to help organize and decorate the kitchen but this list caught my eye because I'm always interested in creative ways to make my decor really my own. Recently, pallets have become "the thing" to have for decorating. People are making everything from garden planters to coffee tables and everything in between!

These ideas are sure to have people begging to know "where did you get that?" when they visit your house. Click here for the list of ideas!