Awesome Father's Day Gift Ideas!

Father's Day is this weekend, are you still stumped about what to get for your dad? Dad's can be tough to buy for, and if you're still trying to decide between another screwdriver or another wrench, try thinking outside the box!

Okay so admittedly slippers dont SOUND like a very exciting idea, unless of course they're THESE slippers! This lined moccasin is made with a cow suede upper, premium Australian sheepskin lining, and a dual formula outsole for maximum comfort. Its not your average dad slipper, click here to check it out!

Of course if you're looking for a different kind of gift how about a set of whiskey glasses? Oh but these arent just regular glasses of course! Each glass features a uniquely etched map in 22 karat gold. Get dad's hometown etched into his own set of glasses! Click here to check these out!