DIY Projects With SHARPIES!

Lets face it, when it comes to DIY projects a lot of them seem great in theory, but are a little out of reach for the average hand. I know I've tried plenty myself that ended up looking NOTHING like the pictures I was following! Working in an office I'm no stranger to doodling with permanent markers, but these projects take things to another level!

Budget wise this list is great as most of it is pretty reasonable. Skill wise (and here's the important part) its mostly things almost anyone can do! Click here to check it out!