DIY Recycled Bird Feeder And Planter

Its no secret I've been pretty obsessed with gardening lately, and feeding the birds! With miles of woods behind my new place I love attracting new friends to my feeders outside! I've also been trying hard to stick to my recycling habits and I've found some pretty awesome ideas so far! I made a great self-watering planter out of a soda bottle (click here to check out how to do that yourself!) and most recently I found plans for a bird feeder!

Turns out bottles and jars we throw into the recycling bin might actually have some great uses long after they're empty. Not to mention these are great projects to try with the kids! Click here to see the DIY bird feeder plans!