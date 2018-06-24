Easy New Recipe: Veggie Ranch Dip

This time of year most of us are filling our calendars with everything from graduation parties to birthday parties, holiday cookouts and "hey come on over we're gonna barbecue!" last minute things. After a while if you're anything like me you start feeling like you're running out of good things to bring along!

This recipe is nice and simple, and it gets right back to basics. The snack items are sometimes overlooked at the big cookouts because the grill is taking up the spotlite! Why not throw down with something delicious that won't take all day to make! Click here for the recipe!