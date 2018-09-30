New Recipe: Easiest Apple Crisp

If you're looking for something great to do with your apples this season have I got the recipe for you. Just 4 ingredients, ready in under an hour, and I guarantee everyone is gonna love this one! I made this up myself one day when I was in a pinch for what to make for dessert, I had everything I needed to make an old fashioned apple crisp, but I really didn't feel like getting out the oats, flour, all that other good stuff you have to measure. God knows its hard enough to get the most basic things done when you've got kids in the house!

If you've got a bowl of apples and about 5 dollars, you can make this TODAY! Check out the recipe:

INGREDIENTS::

1 stick butter, softened if possible (takes a little more work if its not softened!)

6 apples (any kind will do)

2TBSP Cinnamon and Sugar

1 package oatmeal cookie mix

DIRECTIONS::

Peel, core, and chop apples. Place apples in a baking dish this works with an 8x8, or a 9x13 ( just a thicker top layer if its the smaller pan, and I assure you no one will complain about that!)

Mix apples with cinnamon and sugar (I dont usually measure this part honestly) set aside

Empty cookie mix into large bowl with butter and mix until crumbly (this is a fun step to let the kids *with clean hands of course* help out with, we call it "the squishing part")

Crumble cookie mixture over top of apples and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cookie top starts to brown around the edges

Cool for at least 10 minutes before eating! (trust me on this one... I learned the hard way)