Fun Project: Mosquito Repellent Candles

I love a good craft, and last year I finally checked candle making off of my "learn to" list! This project popped up on my pinterest and I couldnt resist giving it a shot! Its WAY easier than you might think, and it just might save you a ton of money on those citronella candles!

Lets face it, warm evenings can be fun but nobody likes mosquitos! These actually work and you can definitely make them yourself, I swear! Click here for the directions!