Getting Your Spring Garden Ready In Winter

Last year was the first time I had the space to start a real garden. As one might expect at 35 having never had one, I was pretty clueless. I spent the season planting anything I could get my hands on, and rehabilitating all the sad looking clearance plants I could find in the garden stores.

This year I've got new tools, and a fresh outlook. Ready to get started but, well, its winter in New England! I came across this article with some great tips and things I can do right now to get things ready to go for when our area finally thaws out. Click here to check it out!