How To Knit With Your Hands

If you're anything like me you love a good hobby. I picked up the knitting loom a couple years ago and we gave it a shot on Try it Tuesday with Allan Mike and Mary. Loved it! I decided I was ready for the next step so I went out and got myself "Knitting for Dummies" and a set of beginner needles. While I was at it I picked up a bunch of yarn and a few crochet needles too. One way or another I was determined to make SOMETHING.

Well fast forward and here we are, I'm still tying knots and losing patience with myself and even the simplest of projects! I came across a NEW idea though and just because, I've decided to give it a shot! Its good exercise for my hands (I have arthritis and carpal tunnel, so I try to stretch my hands when I can) and the best part, NO needles. It caught my eye initially because I remembered how much I used to love doing cat's cradle with my friends when I was younger. If you're interested in giving this a shot I highly recommend it! Who knows, maybe you'll surprise yourself! Click here to see how its done!