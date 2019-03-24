Meal Prep Tip: Grown Up Lunchables

One of my favorite memories from childhood is someone ELSE making my lunch. You don't realize how much that seemingly small gesture can help you through the day. Until of course you're trying to brainstorm what to make during the week so that you're not bored with your choices or worse, don't finish eating it so you're starved when you get home!

This idea sort of took me back. My mom used to pack lunch for myself and my brothers and sisters, and sometimes it was exciting to not peek until lunch time to see what we got that day. This is a great idea for mixing things up and keeping things a little more exciting for your weekly lunch routine. Click here for the list of ideas!