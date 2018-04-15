New Dessert Recipe: Margarita Cake

The weather is starting to warm up and soon people will be coming out of their shells and getting ready for cookouts and more parties. Sometimes its hard to think of something to bring to an event and if you're looking for something new and different, that can be an even bigger challenge.

Fear not, this recipe is sure to turn a few heads and is PERFECT for a backyard bbq, or even just a great addition to taco night! Click here to check out the recipe!