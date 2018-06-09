New Recipe: Black Eyed Peas Salad
A great new recipe for your next cookout
June 9, 2018
You can smell it in the air, the grills are firing up all around the neighborhood. Pretty soon you're gonna start getting invites to cookouts with friends and family and of course you're going to want to bring SOMETHING along. So ditch the bag salad and give this super easy recipe a shot!
This recipe is a nice twist on the classic bean salad and its sure to turn some heads at your next event. Click here for the recipe!