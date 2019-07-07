New Recipe: Burger Bowls

Burgers are a pretty easy weeknight meal when its grilling season, easy to throw together and everyone is happy! Then again there are those rainy summer nights when grilling isnt really on your to do list, and this recipe can bring you the fun and flavor of a good burger, with a totally new spin!

Best part of this recipe is how easy it is to let everyone pick out how they want their burger bowl, especially if you've got picky little eaters at your table! The kids can help put it together and its easy sneak a few secret veggies in there too. Click here to check out the recipe!