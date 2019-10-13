New Recipe: Carmel Apple Cheesecake Bars

If you're headed to a fall party, maybe for halloween, maybe you're just headed to a friend's house for dinner and want to bring a really great dessert... this recipe is the one. It tastes just as good as it sounds (how could it not) and its not nearly as complicated as it sounds! Win win!

I made this last week for a party and there was none left to bring home, everyone loved it! Guaranteed this one will please even the most discerning guests. Click here to check out the recipe!