New Recipe: Cauliflower Taco Bowls

If you've gotten tired of rotating the same meals every week you're probably looking for something a little more exciting to add to the mix. The problem is that most things that spice up a weeknight meal are tough to prepare, or just aren't able to please everyone at the table!

This dish is not only a healthy alternative to taco night, but its something that might surprise even your pickiest eater! Cauliflower is being used for so many things lately and for good reason. Its a great alternative to a lot of things and if you haven't tried it in a taco bowl yet, you're missing out! Click here for the recipe!