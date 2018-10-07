New Recipe: Crock Pot BBQ Pork Loin

With summer officially gone you may find yourself missing the taste of barbecue. For me thats a taste that goes hand in hand with summertime and once fall hits, it tends to be all apples and pumpkins and I start missing that summery taste. This recipe is PERFECT for bringing that same flavor to a chilly fall night!

Just a few simple ingredients and you have got yourself a fantastic dinner that cooks all day without any worries! Serve this up with some corn and coleslaw and you'll have that summer feeling back in no time! Click here to check out the recipe.