New Recipe: Fajita Chicken Casserole

Ever on the hunt for new recipes, this week's find might sound like a winter meal but I promise, there's something to be said for summer casseroles too! This one is great if you dont have the time to arrange everything just right for a proper fajita night. Just throw it all together and bake it!

I love the idea of casseroles. Just taking everything and throwing it in a dish always sounds like the right idea to me! Especially on busy tired nights, and this one is great to throw together the night before, refrigerate and throw it in the oven after work for a crazy good meal that isnt too far off the healthy scale! Click here for the recipe!