New Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Dessert

During the summer when its hot and muggy as its been, its hard sometimes to think up yummy ideas for dinners and especially for desserts. One thing is for sure, when the weather gets hotter, we all want our desserts to be COOLER! This recipe is a HOME RUN if you're looking to bring something to a party or just seeking a fun recipe for home.

Strawberries, cream cheese, what could go wrong? The fun thing about this recipe is how you can change things up and use whatever fruits you like (or maybe you prefer oreos?). Either way everyone can agree this recipe is one you'll want to keep handy. Click here for the recipe!