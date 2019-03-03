New Recipe: Garlic Butter Chicken Meatballs

Most of us have a sort of rotating schedule of recipes. Its fun to make new things but lets face it, when its been a long day and you're already hungry when you get home, you want to whip up something easy and familiar. After last weekend I'm officially adding THESE to my lineup. SO easy, delicious, and not too bad health wise either!

You can have these with cauliflower rice (as the recipe shows) or zoodles, in a wrap, or just on their own! Click here to check this recipe out!