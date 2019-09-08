New Recipe: Gluten Free Carrot Cake

I suffer from arthritis which for those of us who have it, I dont need to tell you it can be pretty painful. Recently my doctors recommended I try going gluten free to help with the inflammation. Naturally I chuckled... thinking of all the things there was NO way I was going to "give up" no matter how bad the pain got.

Well of course I caved and decided to stop being stubborn, it was at least worth a try right? Well here's a recipe I scoffed at but begrudgingly tried (sigh) and I can honestly say, IT IS DELICOUS! Not in that "oh you totally cant tell its cauliflower" kind of way, but really, REALLY delicious! Click here for the recipe!