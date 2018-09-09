New Recipe: Cheesy Chicken Chowdown

School is officially in effect, and whether that means you need more time to get to work behind the busses, or you've got hungry kids to feed, most of us are pretty busy this month. The best recipes for this time of year are the easy ones, and the ones that can warm you up without warming the house up too much! Oh and of course, any recipe where you might be able to sneak some veggies in is a thumbs up in my house.

The crock pot is my best friend when the "ember" months hit. I can get dinner ready the night before by throwing things into the crock pot and having it waiting in the fridge in the morning. Pull it out, plug it in, off to work! When I get home dinner is ready and you can easily throw some rolls in the oven for a hands down AWESOME meal that will fill everyone up, with little clean up or fuss! Click here for the recipe!