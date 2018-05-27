New Recipe: Instant Pot Taco Pasta

With the days getting longer somehow it seems we still don't have quite as many hours in the day as we'd like. If you're looking for that warm casserole feel but not interested in heating up the house with the oven this is the recipe for you.

The pressure cooker can shave hours off of your day by compacting all of your cooking into less than a half hour! This recipe is quick to put together, super inexpensive ingredients, and a guaranteed hit for everyone you're cooking for! Click here for the recipe!