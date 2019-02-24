New Recipe: Jamaican Fruit Bowl With Lime And Honey

It isn't always easy to be on your game with eating right, and sometimes the hardest battles are the ones that come AFTER the big meal. Like dessert of course. Generally we want sugar and more sugar and we want carbs all over again and when we hear the words "fruit bowl" they dont really do the same thing as "chocolate mousse" might in our heads. I assure you this is not your average fruit bowl though!

I came across this recipe trying to find something that was mainly fruit based for a nice dessert and the idea of these island flavors during a grey time of year here in Connecticute just sounded too good to pass up! I dont have a lot of time on my hands for chopping fruit but here's a tip, if you can get pineapple cut up already, go for it! Also I didnt have time to core a pineapple myself, I just served this in a nice big salad serving bowl and it went like crazy! Highly recommend this recipe, click here to try it for yourself!