A new idea for your typical fruit spread

We've all had those panicked moments. Whether you're scrambling to throw things together for company, or trying to figure out what to bring to the party yourself, it can be nerve wracking nowadays with all the food allergies and diet requests. This tasty dip is not only a delicious option, but you can boast that it is gluten free too.

I made this and although a bit skeptical at first, I was pleased to find that this just might be my new favorite appetizer! Click here for the recipe.