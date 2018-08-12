New Recipe: Mexican Cauliflower Rice

If you've ever gone out for mexican food you know, one of the best parts of the meal is the rice! There's something about how real spanish rice tastes that can be hard to duplicate at home, and then of course, there's the diet to watch out for.

With so many of us being carb conscious lately I am sure many are suffering from cauliflower fatigue ("Ugh, another cauliflower recipe!") but every now and then cauliflower can really fool the palate and this is one of those times! This is easy to make, a great side dish or filling for burritos, and everyone will love it! Click here for the recipe!