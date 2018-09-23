New Recipe: Pork Chops With Apples And Onions
New Crock Pot Recipe!
September 23, 2018
Fall is officially HERE and you know what that means... apples and pumpkins everywhere! If you're thinking about apple picking or just looking to try something new for dinner this recipe is EXACTLY what you're looking for!
Simple ingredients, easy to throw together in the crock pot and leave it until dinner time. The smell in your house will have everyone at the table before their plates. Click here for the recipe!