New Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash

With fall on its way we're getting into that kind of weather that makes you want something warm and roasty. Its also getting into that hectic back to school time! Days get shorter, time feels a little tighter and more rushed, and it makes a nice dinner feel like its miles and lots of effort away.

This recipe is simple, no fancy ingredients, and you can peel and scoop the squash the night before to make things just a little easier the next day! The smell of this dish is enough to bring anyone to the table I promise. Click here for the recipe!