New Recipe: Roasted Eggplant Chips

If you've been looking for a way to cut some calories and carbs, without losing your favorite snacks, this recipe is a great one to hang onto. I was looking for recipes that could help me to swap out some of my favorite salty snacks and I stumbled upon this one, its a keeper!

I've heard of sweet potato chips and lots of others but eggplant chips was a concept that had escaped me until now! Super easy to make and have on hand for those moments you feel like you need just a little something to satisfy that salty craving. Click here for the recipe!