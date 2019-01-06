New Recipe: Secret Ingredient Tomato Basil Soup

A good creamy tomato soup can be hard to come by. Cans dont do the trick, and getting the recipe right can be tough at home. Half the battle is that if you DO get it right, you've added so much cream and salt and other naughty things that you might as well eat cake for dinner! Well, this recipe has a secret ingredient that no one will see coming, and you will definitely have people asking for this guiltless recipe.

Okay so I suppose you're wondering what the secret ingredient in this healthy, no-sugar added recipe is. Its PESTO! This is going to take your soup to a whole new level. If you're short on time you can use a shorter roasting time for the tomatoes, or buy them pre-roasted if possible. But if you DO have the time (c'mon go do a load of laundry, watch a movie, let em roast!) I HIGHLY recommend taking that time to make this perfect. Either way you can't lose with this one. Click here for the details!