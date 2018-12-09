New Recipe: Slow Cooker Cranberry Orange Pork Loin

Its cold outside, and most of us aren't getting home from work and school until its already dark outside. This combination of elements can make it hard to find the motivation to make a nice dinner after all of that. In comes this amazing recipe I found!

The crock pot is really the answer to most of our problems this time of year. Whether you're making cider or a casserole or just trying to make things a little easier on yourself, this is a must have for the busy person. This pork loin recipe is honestly so good, and so easy to make, that its good enough for a holiday party or dinner, and its even better for a surprising weeknight dinner. Not to mention the smell in the house when you get home is AMAZING. Click here to check out the recipe!