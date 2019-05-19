New Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

If you're looking for a great recipe that's not too tough to put together, and will leave you feeling full but not icky, this one is for you. I was craving thai food recently and this recipe was sent to me from a friend. Spaghetti squash is one of my favorite things but I was a little reluctant at first to try this one.

Trust me, you want to try this one. I had no problem putting it together after a long work day, no fancy ingredients, and you can mix and match to add whatever you want! For a dish thats mostly veggies, I have to say this one is impressive! Click here for the recipe!