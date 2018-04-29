New Recipe: Spicy Chicken And Sweet Potato Bowl

Meal prepping is just a fancy way of saying "I made all my lunches for the week". For most of us thats something that really takes a load off as we get ready to head into a new week and this recipe is a great idea for doing just that!

Chicken and sweet potatoes are the perfect combo no matter how you prepare them but this recipe really spices things up if you're looking for something healthy and fun to break up your lunches. Click here for the recipe!