New Recipe: Strawberry Brownies

Its that time of year. Time for cookie exchanges holiday parties PTA functions friends gatherings you name it! For a lot of us that means time to come up with "what to bring" and its hard not to be tempted by the pre made items in the bakery section of the grocery store. I've got a recipe that will wow the crowd wherever you bring it, and its not tough to make at all!

One thing I do miss when summer is over is strawberry desserts. Sure you can still GET strawberries but usually holiday functions are all about caramel and cinnamon and maple and, well lets be serious there's NOTHING wrong with those things. But one thing your people will not see coming this time of year is a delicious strawberry flavored dessert. I've tested this one out and I promise, you will NOT be disappointed! Click here for the recipe!